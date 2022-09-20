WATCH: Are Mzansi’s ‘it couple’ Nadia Nakai and AKA now food influencers?

If they are not at gigs, they are at home cooking or at a fancy restaurant trying out everything on the menu. It is clear that one of AKA and Nadia Nakai’s love languages is food – it is one of their ways of expressing their love for each other – if a series of videos posted on Nadia Nakai’s TikTok page is anything to go by.

The celebrity couple, whose real names are Kiernan Forbes and Nadia Dlamini, can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. In one of their videos, the couple took us through The Test Kitchen Carbon where they reviewed numerous dishes and drinks such as bread and butter with chicken skin, sashimi, salmon, scallops, beef and bone marrow, with champagne, tequila shots and cognac in between. “That’s me and the baby looking all cute because we are so in love. Food is actually how we express our love language. It is our love language,” said Nakai in her voice-over.

At the restaurant, owner Luke Dale Roberts presents a globally inspired menu of delightful, punchy new dishes served in tapas format on Sundays, while head chef Tyron Gentry also brings a flight of exciting dishes to be paired with flagship wines or a variety of fragrant teas. At The Test Kitchen, the couple spent R2 996, including an R1 000 tip, on their meal.

@nadianakai We went to eat at the Taste Kitchen in Rosebank ♬ original sound - nadianakai In a recent video, the rapper-couple tried out Chunky Chau, a new restaurant in Rosebank. They enjoyed the tapas menu and cocktails, and alcohol-infused tea. “Hey, guys! So here’s another restaurant review. We went to Chunky Chau in Rosebank. This is literally the first day that they opened and I was shooting a scene here during the week and I was like I had to come back and bring my baby here. The decor is absolutely amazing. I really love what they did with the furniture,” said Nakai.

At Chunky Chau, they craft each dish with sweet, sour, salty, bitter, umami, a touch of the seasons, utilising the ancient art of fermentation, curing, ageing, and an understanding of traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese cooking, and most importantly, amazing, deep, memorable flavours. Their sharing menu breaks down the barriers of ‘my dish’ and ‘your dish’, while really allowing diners to enjoy the moments of dining together. You simply agree with your dining companion which menu you would like to go for and the dishes you would like to enjoy, as it will be shared with the whole table. https://www.tiktok.com/@nadianakai/video/7143166283670899974?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7071128568709219841 https://www.tiktok.com/@nadianakai/video/7143166283670899974?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7071128568709219841 After watching their videos is it safe to say they are now food influencers? After all, they are online content creators with a large social media following – and now they’re specialising in food. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.