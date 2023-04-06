Looking for a brunch or dinner spot? Here’s where to dine this Easter weekend

Looking for an Easter brunch or dinner spot, or a to-go snack for the road? You can check out one of these restaurants. These restaurants have options that will make your Easter a bit easier.

Taj Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Cape Town (@tajcapetown) Taj Cape Town has a diverse and exotic range of classic and contemporary restaurants, a lounge, and bars meant for the global traveller. You can taste sumptuous gourmet cuisine and experience modern twists on dishes, from across countries and cultures.

This Easter, they will be having an Easter Sunday Harvest Table that features everything from traditional pickled fish (with a Taj twist) to Atlantic braaied snoek and a roast lamb and beef carvery with all the bells and whistles. Their chefs have pulled out all the stops to create a culinary experience that is both delicious and memorable. Call: 021 819 2111

Spier Wine Farm View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spier Wine Farm (@spierwinefarm) There's something for everyone at Spier this Easter. Located in Stellenbosch, Spier is one of South Africa's oldest wine farms with a recorded winemaking history dating back to 1692, and this Easter holiday they have exclusive meal offers which include an open-fire Saturday dinner and an Easter-themed Sunday lunch of spit-roasted lamb and award-winning wines. Children eat at the kiddies’ buffet on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday while kids younger than four will eat for free.

Email: [email protected] La Boqueria View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Boqueria (@laboqueriajozi) La Boqueria is an iconic eatery with sublime food and décor to match. The Hispanic-style restaurant makes you feel as though you’re sitting bar-side in Barcelona – complete with lazily spinning ceiling fans, hanging macramé plants, lush greenery, and on-trend furnishings.

It’s a treat for the senses and the taste buds. This Easter holiday you can indulge in a few of their signature dishes. The dishes include their artichoke and fennel baked fish; two prawn taco pairs; and the seafood paella. Call: 076 997 3263 The Living Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The LivingRoom at Summerhill Guest Estate (@thelivingroomatsummerhill) Situated in a small upmarket residential suburb of Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal, The LivingRoom is one of KZN’s best fine-dining destinations. Chef Johannes Richter showcases the province’s culinary diversity from garden to plate, expressed through his fine French training and passion for Asian techniques. It is a fine-dining experience combining exceptional food with premium wines and top-notch service. On their menu, you will find dishes like sourdough bread and butter, buttercup pumpkin, Durban-style miso and lacto-fermented coconut, Midland’s beef, imbuia and preserved grapes, Vanessa’s duck, red cabbage and amabele, etc. Their menu includes a juice or wine pairing at a reasonable price.

Call: 063 529 1966 Old Town Italy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Town Italy (@oldtownitaly) The Old Town Italy restaurant is at the heart of the store where friends, business colleagues, family, and people passing through stop to take it all in. The restaurant is a showcase of its values, service, and belief in authentic Italian food.