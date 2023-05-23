Do you know all those buttons on top of McDonald’s drink lids? Customers are just now discovering what the buttons and ridges on the top of the drink lids are for – and they’re lovin’ it.

And no they are not just for fiddling with while you sip on your drink. It turns out that a different button is pushed to indicate what drink has been ordered. Yes, we are mind-blown too. A tweet from the @todayyearsoldig, which has since been removed, showed a video of a finger pushing in the buttons on the top of the drink lid and you can clearly see they're labelled.

Each circular button is labelled with a different drink like 'cola' or 'diet' to show the person fulfilling the order of which drink to pour. McDonald’s fans shocked to discover what the buttons on drink lids are for. Picture: Pexels/Matheus Henrin While many people commented that they already knew what the circular nubs are for, many were shocked to learn the purpose of the rectangular ones. Lots of customers correctly guessed that the circular buttons were indicators of what drink is in the cup.

The tweet has since received many comments from people who were shocked at the unexpected reveal. Whaaatt? Those were reset buttons? — Tommy B (@scrubteamMVP) May 17, 2023 “Whaaatt? Those were reset buttons?” one surprised user wrote. “Well at good places, the cap is to mark what the drink is (let’s say the difference between Diet Coke and Coke) this allows you to redo if you pressed the wrong one”, another user wrote.