Mother's Day: Restaurants offering something special for mom

Taking mom out for lunch or dinner on Mother's Day is a tradition that's becoming more popular each year. If your mother is into fine dining and you are still not sure where to take her, these are the places you can treat your mom this Sunday.

Lacuna Bistro Maslow Hotel - Johannesburg Lacuna Bistro. Picture: Supplied Spoil your mom this year with a Mother’s Day feast in the relaxing garden surroundings of The Maslow Hotel in the heart of Sandton. The delicious menu includes a Tex-Mex station of tacos, nachos, and tortillas, a Mediterranean Deli, and a bakery and salad bar. For the main event, a ‘curry bar’ offers mild lamb breyani with brown lentils and aromatic saffron rice, butter chicken with roti, and a vegetable and dhal curry served with basmati rice, poppadum, sambals, and fruit chutney. “What Sunday lunch would be complete without a roast?” asked executive chef Omar Menhouk.

“Tuck into slow-roasted sirloin with rosemary and thyme, served with horseradish sauce and gravy, lemon, and herb chicken, and grilled hake with fennel, dill, and caper-infused butter. If pasta is more to your liking, try our potato gnocchi simmered in arrabbiata sauce, topped with blue cheese crumble. There is also a baked eggplant with honey and cinnamon butternut served with a creamy béchamel sauce,” said Menhouk. For dessert, you can indulge in their apple crumble, cupcakes, red velvet doughnuts, and warm chocolate pudding with pistachio nuts and cream. Prices are R650 per person, R300 per kid aged between three to twelve, and free for children under three years. Call: 010 226 4610

Tryn Restaurant - Cape Town Roasted pork belly. Picture: Claire Gunn Photography To celebrate the special day, Tryn is presenting a delightful six-course meal priced at R650. The meal begins with an Amuse Bouche, followed by a choice of starter: beetroot tartare or grilled prawns. Next, refresh your palate with a persimmon and rosemary sorbet before savouring one of the three main course options. Their umami-glazed ethically sourced fish bursts with flavour, while their roast pork belly is tender and served with crispy crackling. Alternatively, try their rich and creamy ash-crusted chevin, which is sure to impress your taste buds. For the sweet finale, you can choose between their compressed quince galette or dark chocolate gateaux, accompanied by Steenberg's signature chocolate truffles. For families, they also provide a range of dishes for children to choose from.

Call: 021 713 7178 The Chefs Table - Durban View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chefs Table (@thechefstableza) On Sunday, celebrate the special women in your life by treating them to lunch or dinner at The Chefs' Table. A four-course set menu will be served for lunch from 11.30 am until 2.30 pm.

The prices are R635 per person for a delicious four-course lunch and R295 for children twelve years and under for two courses. Prices exclude drinks and gratuity. Call: 031 001 0200 Vivace Restaurant - Johannesburg