Mzansi, these are your favourite local eateries for food delivery in Joburg and Cape Town

Food delivery services are simply amazing, as they deliver food directly to your doorstep without much effort. Before the smartphone explosion, people would have to call a restaurant to order food. Now, thanks to advances in mobile technology and the wide development of on-demand food delivery apps, we can quickly and easily place orders via the app and have our food delivered wherever and whenever we wish.

All you have to do is pull out your smartphone and find the best apps for ordering food around your area. Each food app has many restaurants and cafés and places to choose from. And what makes them so easy to use is that you can just order food from these joints and eat from the comfort of your own home. Talking about food apps, Bolt Food recently hosted their second annual awards in both Johannesburg and Cape Town to recognise top-performing restaurants operating on the app.

Since its launch in 2020, the food delivery service has offered local restaurants an additional earning platform specifically designed to bridge the gap between eater and restaurant, all while leveraging its technology to create a seamless process of getting those cravings covered. Senhor Peri Peri. Picture: Supplied Here is the full list of winners in each category of the Bolt Food Restaurant Awards for 2023. Johannesburg:

Local Champion - BP Express Smit Street

Hidden Gem - Senhor Peri Peri

Worth the Walk - My Diners Rosebank

Guilty Pleasure - Jollof Café Eagle’s Canyon

Value For Money - Triumph’s Kitchen

The King of Joburg - Ndoziz Buy and Braai Cape Town: Local Champion - Prashad Kloof - Vegan and Vegetarian

Hidden Gem - Aneesa’s Wynberg

The King of Cape Town - Mariam’s Kitchen Foreshore

Value For Money - KFC Green Point

Guilty Pleasure - Wild Eatery

Worth the Walk - Naked Chef Owner of Senhor Peri Peri Aadila Laher said: “Bolt Food presented the perfect opportunity to further expand our restaurant's reach without the expense and risk of investing in our own delivery option. An added bonus is that the app continually innovates its offerings, making it easier for us to connect with customers.” When asked what sets Senhor Peri Peri apart from other similar stores, Laher shared that they do not use any frozen chicken, which means that their food is always served fresh to customers.