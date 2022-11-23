Nando’s pokes fun at Lionel Messi after Argentina humbled by Saudi Arabia in World Cup match

Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi has been mocked over his standing as the supposed ‘goat’ of football following Argentina’s 2-1 shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis the win. Argentina took an early lead with a 10th-minute penalty by Messi. Argentina applied pressure, but the Saudis held on for a famous World Cup win.

Story continues below Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, followers from afar were quick to flood social media afterwards with messages questioning whether a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will ever get his hands on an elusive trophy and cement his place at the top of an all-time list regarding the greatest players to have ever laced up a pair of boots. Known to not miss any trending stories happening across social media, the Nando’s team wasted no time and released a flyer poking fun at the football legend. Written, “It’s getting Mess-i on the field. No foul play over here”, fans of the fast-food restaurant reacted with hilarious comments.

#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dSBuxwzTcv — NandosSA (@NandosSA) November 22, 2022 Here are some of the reactions. And how did such a mess happen!?😲 #FIFAWorldCup — Mduduzi 〽 K H U M A L O (@The1Gaffer) November 22, 2022 Nandos you stout ding😂😂😂😂 — Ndengezi kaMayebuka (@AngelicaRefiloe) November 22, 2022 Bathong Lona 😂😂😂 — Lindiwe MTN8 champion (@Lindiwe70077363) November 22, 2022 Messi has won pretty much everything there is to win and is one of the greatest footballers of all time, but World Cup glory has eluded him and this is surely his last time to rectify that dazzling omission. "It is probably my last World Cup, my last chance to land this great dream that we all have," he told reporters in Doha.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I don't know if this is my happiest moment, but I feel great. "I'm older, more mature, I want to make the most of everything, to live it with the maximum intensity, and to enjoy every moment that I have," he said. Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.