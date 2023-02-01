‘Not everything is going to Hell, man.’ Punchy Nando's tells Hellmann's as they discontinue their mayonnaise in SA

We are not shocked! Popular fast-food restaurant Nando's has done it again. As Mzansi mayo lovers mourn the loss of one of their favourite condiments, Hellmann's mayonnaise, restaurant company Nando’s saw and brought humour around the news of it being discontinued in South Africa. We are not surprised though, as the chicken restaurant is known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes when it comes to trending news.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier this week, Hellmann’s announced that it would be discontinuing its mayonnaise condiment in South Africa. Taking to social media, they wrote: “It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years (heart emoji).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@hellmannsza) The news left mayo lovers disappointed and Nando’s saw an opportunity to remind people to try their ‘Nando’s PERinaise’ creamy dressing.

In a post written: “We're here to remind you…”, the restaurant shared a banner that had a picture of the creamy sauce along with the words, “Not everything is going to Hell, man.” We're here to remind you... pic.twitter.com/1HuJRnEpwq — NandosSA (@NandosSA) January 31, 2023 The advert quickly went viral, with users flooding the comments section of the post with hilarious memes and jokes in reaction. One user wrote: “Lol I see what you did there.”

Story continues below Advertisement

A second user commented: “Play nice.” A third wrote: “You couldn’t wait (laughing face emoji).” Another user did not think Nando’s was actually funny as they commented, “Nice try. But in this one instance, there's no competition. Hell, man! We want it back.”