Panyaza Lesufi’s Wimpy tweet backfires: ‘At least Wimpy gave you some wings’

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, found himself dodging bullets on social media this week after posting a seemingly random tweet. Taking this to his account, he shared his frustration while ordering a meal from Wimpy.

Alongside a photo of the restaurant’s menu and what he actually received, he wrote: “What I ordered and what I got #bathong.” What I ordered and what I got #bathong 🙈 pic.twitter.com/YJXNVcGUXC — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 13, 2023

In his defence, those scrawny chicken wings didn’t look as enticing as what the menu promised, but still, it didn’t stop tweeps from blowing up his comments section. Local politician, Mmusi Maimane, even entered the fray with an assortment of data backing up the ANC’s promise to create 800 000 jobs and mocked Lesufi with, “What ANC promised vs what ANC delivered.”

Call Cyril and ask him where the 1 million jobs are. At least Wimpy gave you some wings, people are still waiting for jobs promised in 2018. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 13, 2023 Things got heated between the two after Lesufi jokingly asked if he should call Helen Zille. Maimane refused to back down and replied: “Call Cyril and ask him where the 1 million jobs are. At least Wimpy gave you some wings, people are still waiting for jobs promised in 2018.”

But Maimane wasn’t the only one taking pot-shots at the premier. When @MokotediSeroka commented with, “What we voted for and what we get,” Lesufi pushed back even harder and said: “I just checked the voters roll, you’re not even registered. For this link @IECSouthAfrica to register so that next time you can boldly say what you’re saying now.“ Shame, there were those who could relate to Lesufi, especially after he said he had given a tip.