Gauteng - Premier Panyaza Lesufi has denied that hundreds of CVs which were submitted for the province's Nasi iSpani programme have been dumped.
His comments come following a series of videos and voice notes circulating on social media claiming some applicants’ CVs were dumped.
On Tuesday, Lesufi said his office is investigating the source of the posts, claiming that the CVs of some applicants who applied for advertised vacancies were dumped and will not be processed as per the normal recruitment process.
"Nasi Ispani is a strategic recruitment drive aimed at addressing unemployment and promoting access to job opportunities available within the Gauteng Provincial Government. The programme was launched on June 16. The programme saw thousands of vacancies advertised," Lesufi said.
He added that there have since been posts seeking to discredit the programme.
Allaying applicants' fears, Lesufi said all the CVs that were received via the jobs and at the 22 walk-in centres, will be accounted for.
"The various entities are currently busy with the capturing process. Once this process has been completed, each of the applicants will receive a reference number confirming receipt of their application via SMS over the next two weeks," he added.
Lesufi said all those who have submitted their applications in person, their information has been captured on the register.
He said if their CVs could not be found, they would be contacted and asked to resubmit before the July closing date.
All Gauteng residents are encouraged to apply online at https://jobs.gauteng.gov.za/ or https://professionaljobscentre.gpg.gov.za
IOL