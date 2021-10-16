Review: Breaker’s Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront

As the cool breeze blows across the Atlantic, we are shown to our table. The sweeping views show off the splendour of Table Mountain in the distance while the ocean roars to life. The sun’s come out to play, people are dressed on summer wear – yes it’s just a typical balmy day in Cape Town.

I’m at the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront to experience their Dubai-style brunch. The day out couldn’t have come at a better time as the country starts easing restrictions. It’s hard to believe that we’re living through a pandemic as carefree visitors lounge besides the pool area, but I’m promptly brought back to reality as a hotel employee takes my temperature and offers me a face mask – no mask, no entry. The hotel hosted its last Dubai-style brunch a few years ago shortly before Covid-19 scuppered any plans for social engagements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront (@radissonblu_waterfront) Making its return just in time for summer, it’s reassuring to see the event has attracted many sun seekers who enjoy bottomless drinks, unparalleled views and eating deviously divine food.

A quick tip, always come hungry. Don’t bother eating breakfast. In fact, don’t eat the day before if you really want to experience the entire menu. The mistake that many make, including me, is to go immediately for the buffet set out in Tobago’s. That’s just the starter, darlings. FISH lovers will be in sushi heaven. The minute you set your eyes on the feat before you, it will be hard to stop. From a sushi station to delectable small plated dishes, there’s something for everyone.

My favourite was the beetroot cured tuna which I admit was my Achilles heel. And then there’s the dessert station. Stacked with an assortment of sweet treats, what really caught my eye was the massive doughnut wall which screamed Instagram backdrop. For mains, you are given a choice of three platters to choose from – meat, seafood and vegan. Depending on your choice, dishes include a sticky BBQ meat taco with pickled cabbage, coriander green chilli dressing, red onion salsa and toasted sesame, grilled garlic lemon prawns or Mexican vegan kebabs. THE meat platter looks deceivingly small but don’t be fooled. With “brunch” being the operative word, I reckon you can spend the entire day here, and there’s live music to liven up the atmosphere.

Bring along your friends and family. And remember, come hungry. Just be aware that the brunch is weather dependent, so when making your booking, check the forecast first. Price:

For R795 per person, guests can choose from a selection of bottomless drinks including cocktails, local beer and wines, tequila and prosecco. The same food options are available in an alcohol-free brunch package, with unlimited soft drinks for R595 per person. Remaining brunch dates: