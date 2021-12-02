Salt at Waterford Wine Estate presents the Salt Journey experience

Salt Road at Waterford Estate offer the Salt Journey experience, with a curated lunch menu to accompany fine wines, as well as Salt and wine pairing experiences.

Salt at Waterford is the latest offering from chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, whose food philosophy – “Cook with flavour, keep it simple, and use your ingredients to their best potential’’– could not be more perfect for this relaxed, exclusive setting.

Craig is a well-travelled salt buyer with 135 naturally occurring salts in his private collection.

He’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years heading kitchens at 5-star restaurants including Ellerman House and Cape Grace in Cape Town.