Salt at Waterford Wine Estate presents the Salt Journey experience
Salt Road at Waterford Estate offer the Salt Journey experience, with a curated lunch menu to accompany fine wines, as well as Salt and wine pairing experiences.
Salt at Waterford is the latest offering from chefs Craig Cormack and Beau du Toit, whose food philosophy – “Cook with flavour, keep it simple, and use your ingredients to their best potential’’– could not be more perfect for this relaxed, exclusive setting.
Craig is a well-travelled salt buyer with 135 naturally occurring salts in his private collection.
He’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years heading kitchens at 5-star restaurants including Ellerman House and Cape Grace in Cape Town.
Flowing from his passion for salt, Craig has created his own label; Amoleh, with salts like Black Lava and Khoisan Flakes part of its catalogue.
Beau has a hands-on approach to salt gifted with skills in smoking, pickling and curing using his favourite ingredient.
He’s worked at the only authentic Thai restaurant with a Michelin star, Nahm, where the concept of salting is a day-to-day practice based on centuries old Thai cooking.
Picnics are also a huge favourite in the summer months starting September until end of April, and check out their range of homemade products from bath salts to cordials.
For bookings and more information go to The Salt Road.