Tang spreads its wings to the Mother City

Cape Town, prepare for a sensory experience this spring – Tang, the celebrated luxury Asian restaurant and bar will be introducing its signature take on contemporary Japanese izakayas and classic Cantonese cuisine as the cherry blossoms start to bloom. Emulating the iconic locale of its Johannesburg address overlooking Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, restaurateur Nicky van der Walt’s latest venture, the second under his Miramar Collection, is set in a sought-after address with unparalleled views in the V&A Waterfront.

“Cape Town is very dear to my heart. It is truly an international city and well known as a great gastronome destination. The V&A Waterfront is the city’s jewel, attracting millions of local and international tourists so it was an absolute no-brainer that the second Tang would open there. “You simply cannot beat the magnificent view of Table Mountain and the yacht harbour from Tang V&A Waterfront!” Van der Walt said. Nicky Van de Walt. Picture: Suppied The entrepreneur, who opened Tang in Sandton in May 2021 to much acclaim, ushering in a new era in high-energy casual fine dining, had considered offered sites in Dubai but felt it was best to consolidate TANG’s position in South Africa before looking offshore.

Alex Kabalin, executive for retail, at the V&A Waterfront said Tang’s arrival is part of the precinct’s “revamp of our restaurant line-up”. “Tang is a good example of the new type of restaurants we are attracting, and they will bring a new and unique flavour to the contemporary and sophisticated selection of sensory dining experience we have at the Waterfront, in a setting that we are sure our visitors will enjoy,” said Kabalin. Tang V&A Waterfront will continue the luxe-with-an-edge style of its Joburg counterpart, with award-winning interior designer Tristan du Plessis again helming the design of the establishment. Du Plessis, the global winner of the 2019 Restaurant and Design Awards, drew inspiration from the work of acclaimed architect Marcio Kogan and the modern tropical movement for the restaurant set in Africa’s richest mile in Sandton.