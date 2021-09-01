The best bakeries in SA that will have you drooling

We can all agree that South Africa is full of things to eat, drink, and explore. After visiting one of the amazing restaurants or bars, you may find yourself craving something sweet or savoury. When that’s the case, I recommend stopping by one of the many delicious bakeries in town. Serving pastries, bread, cookies, and cakes, you’ll find everything you need at these places.

I have put together a list of some of the bakeries where you can get the tastiest baked goods. Keep reading to learn more about each place. Dough Girl (Durban) Dough Girl specialises in things like croissants, pies, cakes, pastéis de Nata (Portuguese custard tarts), and more. It’s a modern-traditional style bakery, taking old-school pastries and revamping them to make something new and different. They cater for the foodies and keen beans who like to think a bit out of the box, and for the people who know what good quality goods taste like, but want them to be affordable at the same time. The idea behind their menu is to open Durban to try new things, instead of just going for quantity over quality, and to see that there’s more out there than just the basic chocolate-covered doughnut, or milk tart or cake.

Located: 339 Stephen Dlamini (Essenwood) Road, Musgrave Call: 076 812 1183 Martins Bakery (Cape Town)

Martins Bakery is a friendly oasis, where you can relax and enjoy tasty food and drinks. They offer a selection of healthy home-made goods. as well as gluten-free, wheat-free, sugar-free, and banting products. From delicious farm-style breakfasts and lunches. to a large selection of cakes, they have the perfect choice of shopping and dining for a health-conscious person, in the heart of the southern suburbs. Located: 43 Main Road, Diep River, Cape Town

Call: 021 712 8555 Lucky Bread Company (Pretoria) Looking for an island of intrigue, where the smell of roasting coffee and freshly-baked artisan bread hangs over the hubbub of friends meeting friends, punctuated by the occasional gasp of escaping steam? Lucky you. Because Lucky Bread Company is just the place.