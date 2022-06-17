The restaurant industry is still alive as Wish On Florida and Max’s Lifestyle win big at Durban Tourism Awards

On Wednesday Durban Tourism hosted its inaugural business awards.

The Durban Tourism Awards aim to reward people who deliver excellence in tourism in the city of Durban. They also aim to create awareness about the value and importance of tourism to the local, provincial and national economy, to incentivise tourism products, especially within the ambit of the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond, and to use these awards as a platform to capacitate SMMEs, especially in the township and rural areas with newly required skills to ensure they are compliant and sustainable and assist them to move seamlessly into the tourism mainstream. Held at The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, the ceremony saw two Durban restaurants; Max’s Lifestyle and Wish on Florida going home with R50 000 each for the business. Max’s Lifestyle received the Mayor’s Special Achievement Hospitality Award, while Wish on Florida received the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award.

Taking to Instagram, Max’s Lifestyle wrote: “ The 15th of June 2022 will go down in history as one of our greatest milestones in the evolution of our brand as Max’s Lifestyle Village after we scooped the Mayor’s Special Achievement: Hospitality Award at the inaugural Durban Business Tourism Award in Durban last night. What a fitting way to celebrate the heroic sacrifices of the June 16, generation.” The team noted that this award is dedicated to all the entrepreneurs and hustlers who are working hard to chase their dreams. “We want to say to you, it’s possible. No matter what happens do not give up. If we can do it as a world-class hospitality product that started from humble beginnings as a normal butchery and scaled the heights of global tourism excellence, you can also do it. All of us came into this world with a special gift and we can all succeed if we remain focused. We wish to assure all those who believe in us that we will continue to push the boundaries of service delivery excellence. We won’t rest on our laurels. Each award pushes us to achieve even more. The eagle has landed,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max's Lifestyle Village (@maxslifestylevillage) The Italian restaurant Wish On Florida also took to Instagram to thank eThekwini Municipality and Durban Tourism for the recognition. “Last night Wish On Florida had the privilege to be invited to be amongst Durban’s thriving business entrepreneurs recognised by the city for their contribution towards the Tourism Industry. We were honoured & humbled to be nominated for the “Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award” and had the pleasure to take the Big Win Home. We would like to thank @ethekwinim x @dbntourism for the recognition, our incredible team, and their amazing dedication & of course YOU, our loyal patrons who make Wish On Florida what it is. Siyabonga,“ they wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wish On Florida (@wishonflorida)