‘This is in bad taste’: Nando’s reacts to fake ad about Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana

Nando’s is known for its hilariously controversial videos and memes, but it has come to light that not every funny banner by the ‘restaurant’ is theirs. This comes after a fake Nando’s banner was created which mocks Thabo Bester and Dr. Nandipha Magudumana.

Shared on Twitter by @D_Bhekza it was written: “imnandi-pha-Chicken-Magudumana. The Bester way”. With over 200 000 views and over 3 000 likes since the time of publication, the post has since gone viral. The fast-food restaurant has since distanced itself from the advert. In reply to the tweet by @D_Bhekza, they said the advert is in bad taste and is in no way aligned with their brand and values.

“Whilst we value the enthusiasm of fans for our brand, we don’t appreciate the production of these fake ads/parody accounts. This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned to our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours. @NandosSA is our official page.” Whilst we value the enthusiasm of fans for our brand, we don’t appreciate the production of these fake ads/parody accounts. This is in bad taste and is in no way aligned to our brand or values. And remember, if it’s not on our page, it’s not ours. @NandosSA is our official page. — NandosSA (@NandosSA) April 14, 2023 Users flooded the comment section. One user wrote: “Take credit manando ifana nawe lendaba (take credit Nando’s, this looks like you).”