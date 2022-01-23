Three places to visit on Mondays for tasty mogodu

Mogodu Mondays are now a thing in South Africa. A weekly occasion wherein many make a celebration of the most unpopular day of the week, Mogodu Mondays see people flip the script by turning it into an enjoyable time over great food with friends and family at their local cafés, restaurants, and shisanyama spots.

Mogodu (tripe) is very easy to prepare, but can take a long time cooking. When you make it, ox tripe is placed in a pot to boil in water and for a few hours to soften the offcuts. Spices and herbs including ground cloves, cinnamon, and tomato purée are used to add flavour to the dish. Once all the ingredients are brought together, it is best served over pap, steamed bread or with samp and beans.

Since many people love this traditional South African dish but do not have the time to whip it up, various businesses around the townships took it upon themselves to introduce the concept of Mogodu Mondays to their customers, so that people can celebrate this delicacy and be fulfilled anytime they want to, especially on Mondays. Mogodu Mondays first began in Gauteng but is now celebrated in many parts of the country. Participating cafés, restaurants, and shisanyama spots sell fresh mogodu, amaqina (trotters or chicken feet), and sheep’s head which usually go well with pap, samp or dumplings. If you are one of those who does not have time on your hands, here are places to visit on Mondays when you crave mogodu.

Mojos Carwash and Shisanyama – Durban Mojo's Carwash and Shisanyama is based in the Wiggins area. Over the years, they have built and developed a specific brand that sets them apart from other establishments. Their brand image and overall appeal are derived from four main elements which are service, food, ambiance, and overall experience.

Their restaurant offers braai meat, light meals, lunch meals as well as traditional food. Every Monday they have Umhluzo Monday buffet, a concept that focuses on traditional foods like tripe, umleqwa, inhloko, and more. They provide fresh, well-prepared, and delicious food while adhering to strict hygiene and food safety protocols. The Umhluzo Monday buffet is held in the VIP area from noon until late.

With only R200 in your pocket, you get to feast until you cannot feast anymore. Call: 031 261 9024

The Hang Awt – Ekurhuleni

The Hang Awt is the most sought-after establishment in the City of Ekurhuleni. Exuding style and sophistication, patrons are treated like royalty from the moment they step into the restaurant and are spoilt for both choice and taste in a safe, secure, and relaxed environment. They offer an unsurpassed contemporary dining experience with a range of traditional dishes, impeccable service, and a classy ambience with a kasi flavour. You can enjoy it with your family, friends or colleagues. Whether you are celebrating your birthday, your loved ones, work milestones or simply want to enjoy time with your friends, it is the place to be.

Every Monday the restaurant celebrates Mogodu Monday by giving its patrons free mogodu with a starch of their choice. Call: 011 925 8698

Views at Twenty 5 – Durban

Set against the Durban city skyline that seamlessly goes from a vibrant lounge for sunset drinks and dinner to a sleek late-night spot. The fully stocked bar also prides itself on its bespoke cocktails as well as a full selection of sparkling wines, wine, whisky, cognac, and premium vodka paired well with a fusion cuisine menu consisting of gourmet pizzas, combo platters, and grilled meat cuts. On Mondays you can enjoy authentic African cuisine, premium drinks, and chilled vibes in the lounge.