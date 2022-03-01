Two South African restaurants win big at International Dining Awards

Local restaurants Zsa Zsa, a Mediterranean restaurant situated in Cape Town, and Pasha’s Pizza & Pasta, an Italian restaurant in Durban North were recently announced as two of Africa’s best restaurants in the International Dining Awards 2022. Zsa Zsa was named the best restaurant and bar while Pasha’s Pizza & Pasta grabbed the title of being the best Italian restaurant in the continent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZsaZsa (@zsazsacpt) The International Dining Awards are one of the world’s most prestigious restaurant industry awards, recognising businesses that have an exceptional team and provide an incomparable dining experience. Over 4500 nominee restaurants from over 50 countries took part with finalists selected by a team of industry judges from all around the world, only 150 winners were announced globally. The judging criteria are stringent with multiple hospitality elements evaluated, including client safety, service, menu options, ambience, online presence and food reviews.

Nominations, voting and judging took place between September 2021 and the end of January 2022 with winners being announced on February 19. According to What’s On in Cape Town, Zsa Zsa is an upmarket Mediterranean restaurant and bar in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD that is recreating the experience and elegantly relaxed atmosphere of the 1960s Riviera. They report that the inspiration behind the name of the restaurant stems from the Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, who was considered the first celebrity who was famous for being famous.

They also reveal that the kitchen draws inspiration from all along the French and Italian Mediterranean coastline with the menu being a combination of fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and recipes of the region. With Pasha’s Pizza & Pasta restaurant, they make all their pizza bases and pasta on the premises and use the freshest ingredients in their dishes. If you are looking for vegan, banting or gluten-free Italian food they offer all of these. Owner at Pasha’s Elna Bachmann said they were thrilled to have won an award of this stature.