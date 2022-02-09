Valentine's Day restaurant deals and specials that will help you feel the love

A handful of restaurants in the different cities are now offering indoor dining for February 14 and the days leading up to it. Others continue to offer take-out options for those not yet comfortable enough to dine inside or who would simply like to stay home and enjoy a cute night in.

Here are a few SA restaurants offering Valentine’s Day dining experiences. Wijn Situated on Val de Vie Estate in the Winelands, Wijn will be hosting a four-course Valentine’s Day wine and food pairing dinner on February 14.

You can expect Patagonia squid stuffed with sushi rice, squid ink, kewpie mayo, crispy tentacles, coriander, and teriyaki pearls with pickled ginger, radish, crispy wonton, and bonito flakes. As well as, smoked duck breast, broccoli, black pepper dressing, basil pesto plum tomatoes, roasted butternut, yellow pepper coulis, nasturtium, wild chive, and parsley oil. Each dish is paired with an exclusive, boutique wine from Wijn's wine dispensers. Cost: R650 per person.

Bookings: [email protected] View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danté the Restaurant (@the_dante_experience) Dante If you are in Durban, you can step inside the Dante world and let it take your breath away. Rich tropical wallpapers and hundreds of Victoria Verbaan artworks, flaming pink flamingos, and all kinds of stylish quirkiness are what you can expect at the magical multifaceted, multi-storied venue on Umhlanga's beachfront.

For Valentine’s Day, Dante will be offering a five-course meal plus a glass of Graham Beck bubbly. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner on February 12 and 13, and only dinner on February 14. Cost: R595 per person. Bookings: You can book via their website on www.thedanteexperience.co.za and for bookings for over eight people you can email [email protected]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiamma Grill (@fiamma_grill) Fiamma Grill You can also feel the love this Valentine’s Day at Fiamma Grill. Situated in Ballito, Fiamma Grill is an Italian Grill House that does things differently. Their focus is on superb cuts of meat and spectacular seafood dishes. For the special day, the restaurant will be offering a delicious three-course meal with a glass of bubbles on arrival.

Joburg people, you can also feel the love by joining Radisson Blu Sandton’s Vivace Restaurant which overlooks the beautiful Sandton skyline, for a lavish three-course Valentine’s Dinner. With options spanning from oven-roasted kingklip to succulent lamb rump cooked to perfection to an array of decadent desserts, you and your loved one will be spoiled for choice. For those looking to spend the night. Book their Romantic Staycation & Chill and enjoy a bottle of bubbly on arrival and breakfast in bed.