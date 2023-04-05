Waiter sparks debate about dining out with kids after family leaves restaurant floor dirty

A waiter has sparked a heated social media debate after calling out “kids and the parents who enable them”, following one family’s messy visit to the restaurant.
Posting on Reddit, the waiter who goes by the name of Monika shared a photo showing a floor covered with remains from their dinner, dirty napkins, and broken pieces of a ceramic plate.
“This is why I, as a restaurant host, hate kids and the parents who enable them,” they wrote. “This is just the floor. I had already cleaned the table, the chairs, and the shattered plate.”
The post has sparked a heated debate about whether kids should be allowed to dine out at all.
“I hate it when parents bring their s*** kids to restaurants. I've never worked at a restaurant but having to eat near them is annoying enough," said one person.
“I always pick up after my kids. Idc if the waiter is like ‘it’s okay we got it’. Naw I’m gonna do it. Feels wrong to have someone else do it (sic),” said a second user.
"Thinking it’s normal to let your kids go wild. And that the staff should just be OK with that. They’re my server, not my slave," added another.
However, others were a bit more forgiving, suggesting that the restaurant host was overreacting about doing a service that was expected of them.
“I’m sick of the idea that kids don’t belong in society like they don’t have a right to exist just like everyone else just because they’re small and still learning,” said one.
“Kids are messy. It’s part of the deal,” another agreed.
