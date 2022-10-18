What happened to Mr Nice Guy? James Corden banned from iconic NY restaurant for being ‘most abusive customer ever’

Restaurateur Keith McNally – who has a history of booting celebrities from his eateries – has barred James Corden from his New York eatery, Balthazar, because of his treatment of staff. The 71-year-old also called the “Late Late Show” host a “tiny cretin of a man” and said he was the “most abusive customer ever”.

He claimed in online posts that Corden, 44, had also behaved badly at his former restaurant, Café Luxembourg, on several occasions and left one server shaken. McNally said: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” In one instance in June, Corden allegedly found a hair during his meal.

“After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic,” said McNally. “Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: ‘Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far.’ ” McNally said on October 9 Corden had criticised his staff after his wife’s eggs were allegedly not prepared to her liking during brunch.

He said: “Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with Gruyère cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, MK and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. MK informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. “That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: ‘You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!'” McNally said the server was “very apologetic” and arranged for complimentary champagne for Corden and his wife Julia Carey, 43, with whom he shares three children.

But he said the host was so “nasty” to their server for the rest of brunch that she was “shaken” for the rest of her shift.