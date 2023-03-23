Where to dine this Ramadaan

Alhamdulillah (All praise be to Allah)! Ramadaan season is here. Ramadaan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

After Ramadaan, they start with Eid celebrations where, they cook up a storm, feasting on their favourite cuisines. However, with the load shedding in South Africa, not everyone will get a chance to cook. And if you are one of those, here’s where you can dine this Ramadan. Joburg

The Raj If you want to experience Indian cuisine, visit The Raj in Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton. Owned by Dr Arun Jairath, The Raj is a restaurant that not only serves a traditional North Indian menu but offers Indian-style pizza, pies and ice cream. They pride themselves on their aromatic spices imported from India, handpicked herbs and self-grown organic. Some of the must-try dishes on their menu include chicken tikka, samoosas, murgh shahi korma, dahl gosh, machli pepper fry, fish Malabar, matar mushroom and paneer shimla mirch.

For desserts they have rice kheer, gulab jamun, kulfi and gajar halwa. The Raj is open from 9 am until 8 pm. For bookings call 011 783 1521. Spicy curry from The Raj. Picture: Instagram/@the_raj_restaurants. Istanbul Kebab

If you’re looking for Middle East food and the best kebabs in town, then Istanbul Kebab is the place to be. With several branches in Melrose and Sunninghill, this restaurant offers well-balanced Turkish and Mediterranean halal food. Some of the best dishes on their menu include Ali Nazik Kebab, Beef Iskender, Falafel, Lahmacun and Beyti Sarma Kebab. For desserts, they have Revani, Sutlac, Trilece and Kunefe. For bookings, email [email protected] Kebabs from Istanbul Kebab. Picture: istanbulkebab.co.za. Durban

The Address Situated in Morningside, The Address prides itself as the talk of the town. Besides their everyday menu, they have a special Friday buffet after Jumma. The buffet consists of chicken biryani, dholl and rice, soji, papad, salad and spiced sour milk. Adults pay R120, and children under 10 years only pay R50. Call 031 303 8822 for bookings.

Durban Tikka The name speaks for itself. Durban Tikka is known for serving the best tikka in eThekwini. Their menu includes halwa puri, chicken shawarma, and chicken biryani. For bookings you can call 074 836 4421.

Cape Town Saray Situated in the V&A Waterfront, Saray brings authentic Turkish food to Cape Town. For groups of more than 15 people, they have a special menu called The Turkish Family Feast. It includes Tavuk Sote (a saucy chicken dish cooked with fresh veg topped with cheese served with fresh bread), and Kurdish Kavurma (a beef, baby onion and mushroom delight served with bread). For dessert, they offer traditional Turkish baklava served with vanilla ice cream.

A R1 000 deposit has to be paid in advance, to secure the booking. Contact 066 430 3391 or 082 868 4210 to make a reservation. Platter from Saray. Picture: saray.co.za. Bo-Kaap Deli Located on 114 Church Street, Cape Town, Bo-Kaap Deli is famous for being the city’s best breakfast spot. Its breakfast menu includes salmon on the run, masala mince shakshuka, Bo-Kaap breakfast, French toast and many others. The restaurant is open from 8 am daily.