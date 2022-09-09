Seasonal produce: What fruit and vegetables are in season in South Africa during spring?

Ask a chef which season they look forward to the most and nine times out of 10 they will scream the word ‘spring!’ with joy and excitement. After the long cold winter, spring is always exciting with the beautiful weather and all the wonderful fresh fruits and veggies in the market to brighten us up. Before we reveal what is in season this spring, let us first look at some of the benefits of eating seasonal foods. With the help of the team at Herbalife Nutrition, these are some of them.

Fresh produce is, well, fresher when it comes straight from the farm without travelling thousands of kilometres to reach its final destination. Picture: Ella Olsson/ Pexels Enhances flavour and nutrition Fresh produce is, well, fresher when it comes straight from the farm without travelling thousands of kilometres to reach its final destination. This also means that nothing needs to be done to the fruits to preserve them while in transit – nobody likes a mouldy strawberry. In keeping with the theme of preservatives, unprocessed fresh foods are packed with flavour and are free from additives, meaning that you're getting a delicious dose of necessary vitamins and minerals with every bite. Is cost-effective

When foods are readily available, they become a lot cheaper. Alternatively, when foods are not in season, you'll pay more for the same item. So, eating seasonal foods can help you save money in the long run. Supports your local community Local farms have worked hard to ensure that their crops are harvested for you to enjoy, so instead of heading out to malls and shopping centres, why not go to the local farmer's market? You'll be helping a small business while ensuring that your family follows a healthy, nutritious diet.

With that said, this spring seasonal produce guide will help you learn about the veggies and fruits that are in season, so you can eat fresh, and save money. After the long cold winter, spring is always exciting with the beautiful weather and all the wonderful fresh fruits and veggies in the market to brighten us up. Picture: Cotton Bro/ Pexels Fruit Apples, avocados, bananas, Cape gooseberries, coconuts, dates, grapefruit, guavas, lemons, naartjies, nectarines, oranges, papaya, pears, prunes, pineapples, sweet melon, strawberries, watermelon.

Vegetables Artichokes, asparagus, aubergines/brinjal, baby marrows, beetroot, Brussels sprouts, kale, mealies, parsnips, red onions, turnips, and watercress. Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.