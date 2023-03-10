Supermarket’s penis-shaped ‘Easter bunny’ marshmallows go viral

We all know that with Easter coming up, all sorts of things are going to be popping up in stores, you know, market strategy things. However, one particular British shopper claims that a supermarket chain, called Aldi, is selling Easter Bunny marshmallow snacks that “take up the form” of something, a little too naughty.

The tweep who goes by the name of ‘’MissV’’ took to Twitter a picture of marshmallows with the caption: “Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny,’’ and I’m sure we all can agree, that ‘bunny’ ain’t no bunny. Sorry Aldi, but that ain’t a Bunny 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 pic.twitter.com/I2J9qfdQYz — MissV 🌈![CDATA[]]>🖤 (@missviaborsi) March 2, 2023 Maybe the marshmallows were meant to be delivered to a different store, for a different reason, if you know what I mean. Tweeps chuckled at it and did not hold back on the jokes: ‘’Easter hunt at the local primary school gonna be interesting in the next few weeks!!!’’

‘’😂 Well you could say they were bunnies Just not the cute fluffy one's that hop around and "leave" easter eggs I say that these are bunnies for adults! 😂😂’’ Another wrote: ‘’They got the memo wrong when they were asked for rabbit shaped sweets.’’ The company Aldi, saw the tweet and responded: ‘’We can’t even defend this one.’’