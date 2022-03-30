The latest IOL Food digital magazine is all about Easter treats, sweets and feasts

It is that time of the year again – Easter eggs, hot cross buns and home-cooked meals. A time to spend with loved ones and celebrate the meaning behind this special time.

Story continues below Advertisment

Food plays an important part in this holiday, which for some can be an exciting time, and for others a time filled with anxiety about all the Easter treats. I love Easter and have great memories of it growing up. I remember going to church and arriving home to be greeted with a day full of food, laughter, and time. I remember Easter eggs with detailed decorations that we nearly broke our teeth on. I remember being given chocolate with the understanding that this was the day when eating it was not only permitted but encouraged.

The excitement was not just about chocolate though. It was a season I loved so much - a combination of the sound of lambs bleating in the fields, the thrill of something new to wear to church, and the delicious food we would be eating after church. We were also off school for the Easter holidays and always got to spend time as siblings and cousins. It was a joy having them around. Breakfast on Good Friday was always the traditional hot cross buns. Now you can buy them throughout the year, but it was really exciting to have something special to eat on just one day of the year.

Story continues below Advertisment

This issue has put together a great list of cute, delicious, and easy Easter treats to make this holiday season. Happy Easter to all the readers! Read the magazine here: