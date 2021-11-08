That’s not a gatsby! Fry's ‘The Big Fry Gatsby-Style’ recipe causes a stir on social media

A photo of Fry's ‘The Big Fry Gatsby-Style’ dish posted on the Expresso Morning Show’s Twitter page has some wondering and angry: ‘That’s not a Gatsby!’ The team behind the feel-good breakfast show on SABC 3 posted the dish with the caption: “A Gatsby is one of Mzani’s family favourites, and with one simple swop it can satisfy even the healthiest of appetites. Try the @FrysFamily Big-Fry Gatsby style https://bit.ly/3q9y68o #simpleswops #ExpressoShow”.

A Gatsby is one of Mzani’s family favourites, and with one simple swop it can satisfy even the healthiest of appetites 🥙



Try the @FrysFamily Big-Fry Gatsby style https://t.co/s0Id9yRRet #simpleswops #ExpressoShow pic.twitter.com/VN4bRvyaK0 — Expresso Show (@expressoshow) November 8, 2021 Instead of salivating over the delicious-looking dish, tweeps were angered by the post, saying it was rude to call the dish a Gatsby. The dish in question shows a loaf of bread halved through the centre from the top and stuffed with fries, Fry’s big fry boerie and slicing sausage, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, BBQ sauce, and mayonnaise. And what is a Gatsby?

Gatsby is Cape Town's signature sandwich consisting of a crusty, toasted roll that is stuffed with bologna slices, French fries, ketchup, lettuce, and hot peri-peri sauce. The sandwich is so big that it is usually sliced into four portions, and it can easily feed several people. It is named after F Scott Fitzgerald's novel “The Great Gatsby”, possibly referring to the size of the sandwich and the richness of the filling. Today, there are a variety of different ingredients for the filling, from masala steak to calamari and sausages. Commenting on “The Big Fry Gatsby-Style” recipe, one user wrote: “Guys please man. It’s Monday. Don’t lie to people. This isn't a Gatsby.”