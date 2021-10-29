From modern takes on sweetmeats, curries and drinks, the IOL Food digital magazine is all about a Diwali celebration with a difference

Different. That’s the word I would use to describe our lives today. Every thing we do is different. How we see life, how we live life and how we celebrate. It is all different. When I worked on our IOL Food digital magazine for Diwali last year, I realised that it would be a different time for those who celebrate the festival.

Families and friends could not gather to celebrate and break bread together. There would be no Diwali gifts from neighbours to neighbours. People could not fly to their home cities to spend the special time with their loved ones. Recipes had to be altered and menus limited so that the food prepared was enough for the few people in the house. A year later, there is a bit of hope. Hindus, Sikhs and Jains can celebrate Diwali together, and reunions will be possible after more than 18 months of that not being the case. It finally feels like the light is returning and victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

In this special Diwali-themed IOL Food magazine, we have taken a holistic look at how to celebrate this year – from the health impact and the food choices you need to make to tackling how different it is to celebrate Diwali in these Covid-19 times. We have curated recipes that will add something new and different to your menu this year. Foodies give us their favourite recipes and the twists they have come up with to add something special. No celebration is complete without beverages and so we have sourced some of the most delicious and modern takes on traditional recipes.

We have also found the cool ways that Gen-Zers have taken the traditional Diwali menu, turned it on its head to make their favourite dishes. As the festivities begin in a few days, I hope this edition of the IOL Food magazine inspires you. It’s a magazine curated with love and with you in mind. May the next year be one where the light overcomes the darkness and good triumphs over evil. We all need a bit of positivity.