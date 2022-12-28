The busy beginner's guide to weekly meal prep

The idea of meal planning is preparing complete meals or dishes ahead of time. It's especially well-liked by time-pressed individuals because it may help them save a ton of time.

Additionally, reducing portion size and achieving your nutritional objectives can be done by having pre-made meals on hand. By doing this, you'll be less tempted to order take-out or a TV meal, especially when you're stressed out or weary. Additionally, since it necessitates making food decisions in advance, meal planning might eventually result in more nutrient-dense meal options.

Contrary to popular belief, there are a variety of ways to prepare meals, and not all of them need spending an entire Sunday afternoon preparing meals for the upcoming week. You can select the techniques that suit you the best. You would imagine that preparing meals for the next week will take up a significant portion of your weekend. You don't have to spend your whole Sunday afternoon in the kitchen, either, as there are other methods to make food. Anyone may choose a cooking method that works for them. The most common methods of meal preparation, according to Kelly Scholtz, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, are as follows:

Prepared-ahead meals: Complete meals that can be chilled and reheated at mealtimes. This is especially useful for evening meals. Batch cooking: Cooking a food in big quantities and dividing it into individual servings to be frozen and consumed over the course of a few months. These are common choices for warm lunch or dinner. Individually portioned meals: Prepare fresh meals and divide them into small, portable servings that may be chilled and consumed over the course of a few days. This is very useful for fast lunches.

Ready-to-cook ingredients: To reduce the amount of time spent in the kitchen cooking, prepare the components needed for particular meals in advance. Your goals and daily schedule will determine the approach that will be most effective for you. For instance, if you want to simplify your daily routine, make-ahead breakfasts can be the ideal option.

On the other hand, people who have little time in the evenings will find it very helpful to have batch-cooked meals in their freezer. Depending on your situation, you may also combine different meal preparation techniques. Pick the approach that appeals to you the most first, then gradually try the others to see which works best for you. It might be challenging to plan how many meals to prepare and what to serve at each meal. The best strategy to prepare for the future is first to choose which meals you want to prioritise and which meal prepping technique best suits your lifestyle.

Next, determine how many breakfasts, lunches, and dinners you'll need for the following week by looking at your schedule. Remember to factor in other occasions when you could dine out, such as dates, brunches with friends, and client dinners. The easiest place to start when deciding which meals to prepare is with a small collection of dishes you are already familiar with. This will make it easier for you to start meal planning.