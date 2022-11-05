The ultimate list of kitchen essentials you need for a vegan lifestyle

Whether for philosophical or health reasons, some people are opting to stop consuming animals and are adopting a vegan diet. Making the switch can be a challenge for people who are accustomed to incorporating dairy and meat in their diet, but it could offer some health benefits.

With November 1 being World Vegan Day, and the whole month of November being vegan month, we ask ourselves what are the essential foods items every vegan or new vegan should have in their kitchen? This list will come in handy to stock up on your kitchen essentials. Before we reveal some of the essential food items let us quickly define the diet and its health benefits. A vegan diet omits all animal products, including dairy and eggs, unlike vegetarians, who despite not eating meat do still consume these animal by-products.

Vegans eat only vegetables, fruit, nuts, grains, seeds, pulses, and beans; which are proven to be packed full of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Not only are the ingredients live and fresh, but the nutrients themselves are also easier to digest and absorb. The benefits There are so many potential health benefits to being vegan, and they range from improvements that can happen within days or weeks – such as better skin, digestion, and sleep – to truly amazing long-term benefits including a reduced risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Experts also reveal that a vegan diet can reduce the risk of mortality from conditions such as ischemic heart disease, hypertension, stroke, obesity, and some cancers, including prostate and colon cancer. They also reveal that vegan diets can be healthy for anyone of any age, including children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly, and that it is important to note that vegans need to pay special attention to their diets to avoid specific nutrient deficiencies. So whether you are curious about trying something new or are simply up for a challenge, here is all you are ever going to need to buy to ace an all-vegan diet on a budget.

As a new vegan, you probably already know that beans are your friend. Picture: Pexels/Denis Liendo Legumes First, as a new vegan, you probably already know that beans are your friend. But the “legumes” category of the vegan food pyramid includes so much more: lentils, soybeans and soy products, chickpeas, hummus, and black bean burgers all fall under this category. Since it is tricky to get enough calcium in your diet when you first cut out dairy products, try to reach for calcium-fortified options when available. For example, most soy milk and soy yoghurt are calcium-fortified.

If you love baking and making vegan pancakes, flour is going to be essential. Picture: Pexels/Klaus Nielsen Flours If you love baking and making vegan pancakes, flour is going to be essential. Even if not, you will want to have some on hand for recipes that call for small amounts (like when thickening gravies or sauces). Spelt flour bakes up beautifully, making for perfect vegan pancakes, muffins, cookies, and bread. Following spelt would be almond flour, buckwheat flour, and chickpea flour. Store them in the refrigerator to maintain maximum freshness.

Stock up and have a cooking session – ratatouille, vegetable curry, and pasta sauce are super easy to cook up in big batches and freeze in single portions. Picture: Pexels/Wendy Wei Vegetables Stock up and have a cooking session – ratatouille, vegetable curry, and pasta sauce are super easy to cook up in big batches and freeze in single portions.

And I cannot say enough good things about the humble avocado – mash it with lemon juice and black pepper for a great sandwich filling, make guacamole, slice and use it in salad – just make sure it is slightly soft when you gently squeeze it, and you are good to go. Dried fruit is a great alternative to snacks with plenty of added sugars or salt. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankankilevitch Dried fruit Dried fruit is a great alternative to snacks with plenty of added sugars or salt. However, beware: Some brands do add sugar despite the fact that fruit has enough of its own. And, because dried fruit is smaller you may eat more calories than with regular fruit before actually feeling full.

This fermented drink dates back more than 2 000 years to ancient China. Picture: Pexels/Geraud Pfeiffer Kombucha This fermented drink dates back more than 2 000 years to ancient China. It is an effervescent beverage made by fermenting green or black tea with sugar, yeast, and bacteria for a week or two. This process creates a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast, which forms a mushroom-like ‘ball’ that floats on the surface of the liquid.

Much like other fermented foods, kombucha offers a number of health benefits including improved digestion and gut health and improved immune function. The key to making all food taste good, vegan or not, is seasoning. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Herbs and spices The key to making all food taste good, vegan or not, is seasoning people. I will be quick here and just say that herbs and spices really help boost the flavour of your dish. In addition, a lot of spices (think turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, etc) have incredible health benefits to them.

This has been one of our most revolutionary discoveries. Picture: Pexels/Abdul Sameer Jackfruit This has been one of our most revolutionary discoveries. Jackfruit is such a delicious addition to our meal plan. Especially when making pulled BBQ Jackfruit dishes. Milk is one of the only almond milk brands that can be trusted because it does not use any gums, fillers, or additives. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch Almond milk