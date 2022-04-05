’The Witcher’ to launch a cookbook

A cookbook based on the series “The Witcher” is set to launch later this year. The hit series, which is based on the fantasy novel franchise and has spawned three multimillion-selling action role-playing video games, will release a recipe book inspired by dishes from the unnamed planet later this year in collaboration with game developers CD Projekt and Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of Nerds' Kitchen.

A tweet posted to the game's official Twitter account read: "Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook – created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen @NerdsKitchen “It includes 80 mouth-watering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games!” The book is set to feature 80 recipes from “The Witcher” games, providing a new level of immersion that will allow players to taste their way through the world of “The Witcher”.

The recipe book will replicate the food gamers see legendary character Geralt enjoying and will also feature stews and baked fruit from the namesake trees of White Orchard and hearty rustic meals from the taverns. The synopsis reads: “Take a culinary journey through the fantastical world of The Witcher with thoughtfully imagined, flavourful recipes inspired by The Witcher’s expansive settings, characters, and lore. In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the creators of fan-favourite food blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, share their meticulously researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavours a witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of monsters to slay and coin to earn.” The book, set for release on October 25, is available for pre-order at https://thewitcher.ly/cookbook.

