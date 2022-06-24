TikTok food trends that are worth the hype right now

Food TikTok has developed a life of its own, allowing a larger audience to experience cuisine from around the world.
Younger users on the platform are learning how to cook from these bite-sized video recipes, while a wider audience is looking to it for menu inspiration. Content creators are also keen to recreate trending recipes and share their clips.
We asked two food content creators Larnelle Lewies and David Mahlangu on trends that are worth the hype on the video-sharing app that you have to try at least once, and this is what they had to say.
Larnelle Lewies’ top trends
Tanghulu
This has been trending ever since I started TikTok and it keeps reoccurring ever so often. This is an Asian snack using fruit, coated in sugar – candied fruit. It’s a fun and kind of healthier alternative to candy, sweets, and chocolates.
This is also a fun activity to do with kids, assisting them with placing the fruit on skewers and having them bite into the crunchiness.
Animal style fries
This is basically loaded fries, whereby fries are the basis of the dish, with various toppings – generally caramelised onions, sauces, melted cheese, and meats such as bacon or chicken pieces.
This has also been a popular trend. Not as healthy but comfort junk food – that any foodie will devour.
Tajin (spicy, lemony seasoning) and chamoy (savoury, sweet-sour sauce)
These two products have had TikTok on fire with their taste and versatility of it. You can virtually add them to anything – sweets, fruit, or corn.
David Mahlangu’s top trends
- People love the three ingredients of cheesecake done with a microwave.
- They are also hyped by the Jägermeister wings I came up with. It’s the Jager that intrigues them.
- They also love air fryer stuff such as wings, meat, and stuffed potatoes.
- Soy sauce has taken the food industry by storm, too, especially from young content creators.