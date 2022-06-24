TikTok food trends that are worth the hype right now

Food TikTok has developed a life of its own, allowing a larger audience to experience cuisine from around the world. Younger users on the platform are learning how to cook from these bite-sized video recipes, while a wider audience is looking to it for menu inspiration. Content creators are also keen to recreate trending recipes and share their clips.

Story continues below Advertisement

We asked two food content creators Larnelle Lewies and David Mahlangu on trends that are worth the hype on the video-sharing app that you have to try at least once, and this is what they had to say. Animal style fries. Picture: Supplied Larnelle Lewies’ top trends Tanghulu

This has been trending ever since I started TikTok and it keeps reoccurring ever so often. This is an Asian snack using fruit, coated in sugar – candied fruit. It’s a fun and kind of healthier alternative to candy, sweets, and chocolates. This is also a fun activity to do with kids, assisting them with placing the fruit on skewers and having them bite into the crunchiness. Animal style fries

Story continues below Advertisement

This is basically loaded fries, whereby fries are the basis of the dish, with various toppings – generally caramelised onions, sauces, melted cheese, and meats such as bacon or chicken pieces. This has also been a popular trend. Not as healthy but comfort junk food – that any foodie will devour. Tajin (spicy, lemony seasoning) and chamoy (savoury, sweet-sour sauce)

Story continues below Advertisement