With school lunch box policies getting stricter by the year, we asked dietitian Lucinda Lourens - and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa - for some tips on a healthy, yet kid-friendly lunch box.



Lucinda’s list of interesting sandwich fillers that balance the healthy and still manage to attract the taste buds of children (who can be very fussy eaters):

Thinly sliced leftover meat, chicken or turkey

Tuna / chicken / egg and light mayonnaise

Sugar-free peanut butter or nut butters

Lean minced meat

Liver / fish spread

Cottage cheese

Light hummus

Avocado

Add ons:





Tomatoes, greens (baby spinach, lettuce or cabbage), cucumber, gherkins, low-fat cheese, lean soft biltong and lean bacon.





Healthy drinks:

Water (always!)

Home-made ice tea

Low-fat unflavoured, sugar-free milk

Diluted 100% fruit juice (¼ juice, ¾ water)

Healthy snacks to include in the lunch box:

Popcorn

Fresh fruit

Fish cakes

Baby quiches

Unsalted mixed nuts

Roasted corn-on-the-cob

Low-fat yoghurt or custard

Lean meat and vegetable balls

Wholegrain home-made muffins

Fruit and / or vegetable smoothie

Home-made banana and nut bread

Fruit salad with light custard or low fat yoghurt

Mini-wholegrain pita or wrap with vegetable and protein (cheese, chicken or meat) filling

Lean biltong, ostrich or game with cottage cheese dip

Provita or wholegrain crackers with a low-fat / sugar-free spread

Raw veggies (carrots, snap peas, cherry tomatoes and baby corn) with a dip (light mayonnaise, sugar-free peanut butter or hummus)

Helpful tips for lunch box planning/shopping:





The five golden rules for a healthy school lunch box are:

Variety Balanced Colourful Fresh Fun

Use a lunch box with dividers to pack the lunch and snack in creative ways! It will also display food more attractively!

Put your child’s name on to make them feel important.

Make them feel special!! Write a short note or put a picture of their favourite super hero or family photo in their lunchbox. T

Resist giving your child money to spend at the school cafeteria!

Keep it interesting!! Cut out the sandwich into a heart shape or assemble the fruit into the shape of a flower!

Put fruit and vegetable pieces onto skewers to make kebabs.





GET CREATIVE : Have a look at www.superhealthykids.com AND www.easylunchboxes.com for fantastic ideas!!

SURPRISE your little one with a treat once in a while. A small chocolate or cupcake will remind them that treats can be part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Plan AHEAD! Take time to plan each lunch box. This is not time wasted – remember you are investing in your child’s health and wellbeing and should never compromise on that!





The healthiest type of bread:

Low GI seeded bread / buns;

Wholegrain or multi-seed wraps / pitas;

Gluten- and wheat free options should only be given to children with a true allergy or intolerance;

Home-made breads are great – especially if you make use of stone-ground flour, nuts and seeds to keep the GI low.



