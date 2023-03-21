Tips to set your Iftar dinner table

Preparing for Ramadan is important so you can be as stress-free as possible. During Ramadan, Muslims around the world spend daylight hours in fasting by abstaining from food and drink from sunrise (Suhoor) to sunset (Iftar).

Not only do they fast, but they should also stay away from sinful behaviour or speech and spend time in prayer. Suhoor and Iftar are the names of the two meals that Muslims eat during the month of Ramadaan. It is important to bear in mind that one needs to eat healthy, nutritious, balanced meals and take care of one’s body. Fasting is an excellent opportunity to strengthen one’s digestive system and help adjust one’s blood sugar level.

Below we have curated the ultimate guide to bringing your Iftar table decor to new heights. Set yourself up for the best Iftar this Ramadan, with the best table settings. The essence of a Ramadan Iftar celebration is food. Picture: Rodnae Productions Select a food menu The essence of a Ramadan Iftar celebration is food. Having guests over to break the fast means that you must have multiple choices of food and beverages.

You can start with the traditional offering of dates and water and then proceed with an elaborate and sumptuous meal. If your Iftar set-up is outdoor, organise live stations for barbecue items, shawarma, or pasta. Plan meals ahead Planning your meals ahead relieves meal-time stress. Before you start cooking, take a few minutes to think through the steps and exact order of cooking and prepare what you need to do.

That way you can ensure you have a good game plan, and decide on what dishes can be cooked first, while others are being prepared to avoid delays in your cooking process. Iftar is a special gathering and it requires you to bring out your special cutlery to suit the occasion. Picture: Pexels/Nicole Michalou Dinner set It is a special gathering and it requires you to bring out your special cutlery to suit the occasion. Your regular glasses can take a break as you arrange the table with glasses and plates saved for special occasions.

Try to match your dinner set with the table décor – and that means plain coloured dinner sets for the patterned tablecloth and printed dinner sets for a solid coloured tablecloth. Don’t forget the dessert The best thing about a dinner-time meal? The dessert that follows! Set up a dedicated dessert table and display all your delicious desserts so guests can grab as many as they please.