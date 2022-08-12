Under pressure: 5 ways to enjoy organic on a budget

With the farm-to-table movement already growing and more people generally interested in knowing what is in their food, many are choosing to go the organic route. Organic foods are free of chemicals, pesticides, and other toxins and are also high in nutrients.

If you are one of the people who choose to go organic, you have to be aware of how the food is grown and, by extension, exactly what you are putting in your body. In a recent interview with IOL Lifestyle, Nyakallo Lephoto, a Qwa-Qwa, Free State-based entrepreneur who has a great interest in leading a healthy lifestyle, said it was encouraging that an increasing number of people were now choosing to consume organic food. With the farm-to-table movement already growing and more people generally interested in knowing what is in their food, many people are choosing to go the organic route. Picture: Pexels/Elle Hughes "It is nutritious, free of any cancer-causing pesticides and fertilisers. Therefore, it is giving us proper good health and all the benefits of a long life that comes with it," said Lephoto.

As more people go organic, they soon realise how expensive it is and some become discouraged. This begs the question of whether if it is possible to go organic on a budget. Reacting to the above question, Lephoto said organic food was expensive, because businesses had figured out a way to raise prices and create hype around the brand of organic food. "This is the hype that really shouldn’t exist and high prices that really shouldn’t be charged. But capitalists are prying on people’s gullibility. There is, unfortunately, a cost to growing food organically since one has to acquire the land, infrastructure, and knowledge to do it.

“But one can start small and work overtime to build over that foundation. If you really need the best organic foods and to save up a little, you have to know what to look for, what to do, and not what to do,” said Lephoto. If you are wondering how to shop organic on a budget, here are five easy ways we suggest you start doing. Cut down on meat

Eating meat is, by all means, an expensive affair. However, it doesn’t have to be an everyday meal. Cutting back on meat and increasing your veggie intake is not only healthy, but will save you money as well. Eat seasonal Eating with the seasons is a great way to get hold of organic produce that’s light on your wallet, while reducing the carbon footprint of your diet too. Importing fruit and vegetables from around the world out of season takes a huge amount of energy, and the costs of this are reflected in the price tag of the product you’re buying.

Cook from scratch Convenience foods are more expensive than cooking raw ingredients from scratch as long as you look after your ingredients and use them sparingly. I like to cook extra portions of food that I can eat for lunch the next day or freeze for use in the future. Grow your own produce

So this is not possible for everyone and takes a bit of dedication. Unless you have a huge vegetable patch, it's unlikely you will be able to grow enough fresh produce to sustain you completely. But even if you can grow one or two things yourself (start with the easier things such as a pot of parsley or basil, or some tomatoes), you can control what pesticides, fertilisers, and garden products you use or don't use. Eat local