Under pressure: Shop smart and check the expiry dates when buying goods in bulk

The festive season could have a less than festive end if you were to be left out of pocket because of overspending. So make sure to plan your spending properly and escape being broke during this festive season.

Make sure to plan your spending properly and escape being broke during this festive season. Picture: Anna Schvets/Pexels Director of Consumer Education, Awareness, and Stakeholder Relations at the Gauteng Office of Consumer Affairs, Milly Viljoen, says as much as purchasing goods in bulk may provide relief to consumers and spare them the costs associated with groceries for a few months, it may also create financial constraints should the goods expire before the time that is anticipated by the consumer. Viljoen says consumers are strongly encouraged to check the expiry dates when buying goods in bulk. “Consumers should always remember to demand proof of purchase such as a receipt invoice and keep it safe so that they can return the expired or defective goods to the suppliers within six months of purchase.

“Suppliers may not refuse to replace, repair, or refund you if you do not have proof of purchase. Refusal to assist a consumer may lead to financial stress as the consumer may be forced to buy the goods again, she says. “January has 31 days, like many other months. However, some consumers find the first month of the year too long. What makes it longer, though? It is how you spend your money during the festive season. “Thus, it is important to shop around for the best prices as some suppliers may offer discounts when you buy goods in bulk. This will assist you to save for January school fees, transport, rent, and any other financial obligations.

“The recent increases in the repo rate call for consumers to revisit their budgets and shop around for goods that they can afford,” adds Viljoen. Keep your sales records (receipts) safe in case there is a need to return the goods to the supplier. Picture: Pexels Below, Milly Viljoen shares some shopping tips Be wise and shop for the best prices and deals. Remember, you have a ‘right to choose’.

Your right to choose or examine goods, even after purchase and delivery. Check if there are no dented cans of food when buying in bulk, as they may cause harm to your health. Know your rights and transact confidently during this festive season. The price you see is the price you pay. Suppliers are not permitted to mislead consumers in respect of pricing. Know your rights and transact confidently during this festive season. The ‘no exchange – no refund’ signs are illegal. Suppliers are obliged to refund, repair, or replace the failed, unsafe, and defective goods within six months after delivery of such goods. Know your rights and transact confidently during the festive season.

Suppliers are not permitted to alter, amend, conceal, remove, or deface trademarks and other product labellings, to mislead consumers. Report if you notice or suspect any alterations or amendments to the expiry dates. Know your rights and transact confidently during the festive season. Keep your sales records (receipts) safe in case there is a need to return the goods to the supplier.