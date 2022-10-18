Vegetarian or vegan? The latest issue of the IOL Food digimag is all about healthy eating

Over the years, both vegetarian and vegan diets have been gaining a lot of traction in the world of health and wellness due to their evident impact on overall health as well as the environment. However, when it comes to clear facts, people have been pretty confused between the two.

In fact, quite often the two terms have been used interchangeably. To clarify, although both are based on plants (such as vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits) and foods made from plants. But a vegan diet is different from a vegetarian diet. While an individual on a vegetarian diet only excludes meat, going vegan is so much bigger than that. Until this day, these diets still keep on growing. It seems there is a new non-dairy “milk” on the shelves every week, and lab-grown or meatless proteins like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burgers are popping up on menus everywhere from fast-food chains to high-end restaurants. “Meatless Monday” has become as global as “Taco Tuesday”.