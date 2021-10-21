WATCH: Chef cooking 'invisible pizza' leaves social media divided over the dish

Every day, a large number of videos circulate on social media, where people showcase their talent. Adding to the unending list, a new video has surfaced on the internet showcasing the process of making “invisible pizza”. Instead of a traditional pizza base, the chef has used a crystal bread base. The dish, cooked by Michael Ligier, has attracted the attention of social media users, who could not resist reacting to the clip.

Ligier shared this uncommon pizza recipe on his Instagram page with the caption: “molecular pizza?” In the clip, he says: “Okay, this is pizza, I know it doesn't look like it, but listen to the crunch.” Ligier further goes on to say that he has created a crystal bread base that gives crunch to the pizza. He added some “buffalo mozzarella spheres” that have “cheesy goodness”, tomato juice caviar for having the taste of sweetness in the pizza, and added the topping of fresh basil, green garlic powder, and chilli powder.

What left people amused was the way in which he created this clear pizza. Ligier further defined the method of creating the pizza: “We've actually turned this kitchen right into a chemistry lab, however, we guarantee you, it surprisingly tastes similar to pizza.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Ligier (@michaelligier) The post, since being shared, has gathered over 59 000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments. “I was just thinking about ordering pizza,” wrote one Instagram user.