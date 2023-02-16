WATCH: Memorial service for chef Tibz under way at Sacred Heart College

The hospitality and entertainment industry, family, friends, and fans have gathered at Sacred Heart College in Observatory, Johannesburg this evening to pay their last respects to chef and entrepreneur Tebello Motsoane aka Tibz.
Motsoane died last week in a shooting on Florida Road on Friday night, along with his long-time friend and rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes.
Close friends, family, and selected members of the media are gathered for the special send-off ceremony. A live-stream link has also been shared for those who will not be able to attend. The Katlehong-born chef has had a big influence on the South African culinary industry over the years.
According to IOL, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, speaking on Newzroom Afrika, said detectives were in the process of tracing the movements of the hitmen backward in an effort to identify the killers. He believed AKA was the main target of the hit and Tibz was struck during crossfire.
“Our strategy is to trace the incident from the shooting backwards. How those people got to the spot (of the crime scene), what was their communication and what were their movements?
“The investigation that we are rolling out and the strategy we are employing is that we are tracing it back ... from the shooting backwards, as to how those people get called to that spot from the first place and everything else that involves their communication, their movements, and so forth,” he said.
Mkhwanazi said detectives were going through a massive amount of data to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and after the shooting.