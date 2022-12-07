WATCH: Smart or lazy? TikTokers shocked by video of woman cleaning tripe in washing machine

Millions of South Africans have been brought up with the traditional dish of tripe – a delicious stew mix of tripe and intestines. This traditional African dish has been part of our culture for many generations.

Across the rainbow nation, everyone has their favourite tripe recipe. Cultures around the world have long been using tripe as a healthy source of protein. It can be found in the traditional cuisine of Asia, Africa, Europe, and parts of the Americas.

Because of its distinctive scent and mild flavour, it is typically heavily spiced and combined with other flavourful foods. When you buy tripe from a butcher, it has likely already gone through a process of dressing, which may include soaking in brine, bleaching, and boiling. If you buy this type of par-boiled tripe, you should prepare it further at home before cooking.

Scrub it with rock salt and vinegar to remove impurities. Soak the tripe in cold water for five to ten minutes, then rinse it and cut it into pieces. But for one woman, cleaning tripe meat involves using the washing machine.

A young lady by the name of Ayanda took to TikTok last week to post about how her sister was too lazy to wash the tripe and decided to use the washing machine instead. Ayanda also noted that the washing machine still had traces of washing powder in it. The video has brought about disgust in the video-sharing app.

One user wrote: “Not just traces of washing powder – dead skin, dirt, bacteria.” A second user wrote: “My mom was right about not eating at people's homes.” A third user commented: “Smart or lazy? No, that’s crazy.”