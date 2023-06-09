WATCH: Tiger Brands responds after TikToker finds moths flying in her cereal box

Ever found a foreign object in something you are eating or have bought to consume? You might be shocked to see what one TikToker found in her Jungle Oats cereal box. How would you react if you opened a cereal box with moths flying around?

@thee_sne was shocked to experience it. Taking to the video-sharing app she detailed how she had opened a box of Jungle Oats well before the expiry date, only to be met by a swarm of pantry moths. The video quickly went viral gathering thousands of views and likes, with people reacting with their own experiences.

A third commented: “It’s alarming how almost everyone in the comments found these in their oats. I found worms in the oats I had bought from Checkers Hyper.” A fourth wrote: “I had this problem 2 years ago. Every time I opened the container that the oats are stored in, I would find a moth. I haven’t opened it in over a year.” The Tiger Brands team told IOL Lifestyle that they are aware of the consumer’s concern and have taken the necessary steps to collect the item.