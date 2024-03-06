Who is Nara Smith? Here’s everything you need to know about the South African-born TikTok cooking sensation

If you’re into cooking on TikTok, you’ve most likely come across Nara Smith’s content. Her soft voice and impeccable style are what draw you in but it’s her love for cooking that will keep you watching.

Smith, who has over 3,000,000 followers on TikTok, loves cooking for her family and is known for preparing elaborate meals from scratch. When she makes something as simple as a peanut butter and jam sandwich she makes everything from the bread to the peanut butter and jam from scratch. Smith recently shared a video of how she makes grilled cheese sandwiches and actually made her own cheese.

The 22-year-old mom of two is currently expecting her third child with fashion model husband Lucky Blue Smith. While many love her 'get ready with me' and cooking videos there are others who criticise her for being what is referred to as a 'tradwife' - a woman who chooses to be a stay-at-home mom and follow the role of a traditional wife. Others have said that she is too young to have two children when she's only 22-year-old and now expecting her third child.

In a recent ‘get ready with me’ video she shared who she is with all her new followers. If you don’t already know who the TikTok sensation is, here’s everything you need to know about her. Smith was born in Bloemfontein. Her mom is South African and her dad is German.

They moved to Frankfurt Germany when she was about three-months-old which is where she lived until she was 18-years-old. She is the oldest of three siblings and has a half-brother on her mother’s side who lives in South Africa. She was scouted by a modelling agency when she was 14-years-old and it was through modelling that she met her husband Lucky.

After dating for six months they got married and had two children. Her daughter’s name is Rumble and her son’s name is Slim. She says that she’s always wanted to be a young mom because when she was growing up her father always told her that he regrets having kids later in life.