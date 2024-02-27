WATCH: Lorna Maseko trolled for her unique cabbage and egg ‘no name’ dish

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko is being trolled online for her unique cabbage and egg dish that she said has “no name”. The media personality recently posted the clip across her social media platforms, telling her followers about this new dish that she has just created.

“Let's create a dish that is in my head and there's a little story time,” Maseko said at the start of the video. She then narrated how the creation of the dish is a testimony to her to “keep moving”. “I'm so grateful for being able to be in the kitchen and creating dishes like this one that don't have a name but started with a thought.

“I had an idea about what I wanted to make but I wasn't quite sure if it was going to work out. Either way, just stability to create and if this is my way of keeping it moving that's exactly what I'm going to do -- just keep going,” she said. In a lengthy caption on TikTok, Maseko advised people to “Try something new and give it your all — just keep pushing, even when it feels like the odds are against you. “We often just see the high moments on social media -- the wins, the successes, the red carpet pics … the glam!

“Well, it’s not always what it seems, there are lows too, and the in-betweens. Most times you don’t know how you’re going to get to the next rung on the ladder. “But you keep going anyway. It’s the gruesome hard yards that will make the struggle in the long run worthwhile. I’m so grateful to God for these opportunities to learn, grow, and shine.” The caption was finished off with the mental health hashtags.

#mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthawareness #hustleculture ♬ original sound - Lorna Maseko @lornamaseko Try something new and give it your all — just keep pushing, even when it feels like the odds are against you. We often just see the high moments on social media — the wins, the successes, the red carpet pics… the glam! Well, it’s not always what it seems, there are lows too and the in-betweens. Most times you don’t know how you’re going to get to the next rung on the ladder. But you keep going anyway. It’s the gruesome hard yards that will make the struggle in the long run worthwhile. I’m so grateful to God for these opportunities to learn, grow, and shine. If you’re struggling on the way to something better leave a ☀️below. I got you, fam. #lornamaseko Many users took to the comments section to criticise her cooking skills. One user wrote: “I'll never eat like that. God knows that's not a dish.” A second user wrote: “Oh no. Some things you just keep to yourself.”

A third commented: “This is giving Janu-worry vibes when you’re out of groceries and you’re pulling whatever's left out of the fridge.” X user @nexuslevy re-shared the video and jokingly said Maseko needs to get arrested. Other users thought the dish was amazing and said that they would try it out.