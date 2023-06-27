Cabbage is having a moment: here’s the best way to eat it

Cabbage is having a bit of a moment. People are finally getting behind all that this brassica can do. We know it can make a crowd-pleasing slaw, but we are not stopping there.

From a quick week night soup dish to healthy-filling wraps, here are a few ways to get more cabbage on the lunch or dinner table. People are finally getting behind all this brassica can do. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Raw cabbage wraps Wraps do not always have to be made from flour or corn. By using a vegetable they are low carb, low calorie, and super healthy. I think cabbage gives wraps a lovely texture from its crunch and fresh taste.

Make a rainbow cabbage wrap by using a red cabbage leaf filled with your favourite vegetables and peanut sauce. Roasted cabbage with bacon If you are a bacon lover, feel free to add cooked, crumbled bacon to the pan towards the end of cook time. This will help bacon stay crisp.

This simple side dish is a fun way to up your roasting repertoire. The high heat from the oven mellows the cabbage until it is mild and sweet. But the real treat is the way the bacon fat seeps into the leaves, permeating every bite with its smoky flavour. People are finally getting behind all this brassica can do. Picture: Pexels/Shameel Mukkath Coleslaw Coleslaw has to be the number one way to eat raw cabbage! It is simple, tasty, and pairs well with braai food, cold ham, or sandwiches. It can be made simply with shredded cabbage, carrot, onion, and mayonnaise to your taste.

More complex versions include adding parsley and mixing up the dressing with mustard or vinegar. Add it to soups Toss cut-up cabbage into your favourite soups towards the end of cooking so you can control the level of tenderness.