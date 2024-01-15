WATCH: Lorna Maseko featured on billboard in New York’s Time Square

Lorna Maseko was “left speechless” after her face appeared on a billboard in Times Square in New York, US. The media personality and chef shared a video on her Instagram timeline this week, in which she can be seen dancing and celebrating alongside the image in the Big Apple.

She captioned the video: “So this epic thing happened – I’m on a billboard in #TimesSquare. I really have no words or caption to capture this moment, literally my wildest dreams. I hope my daughter is proud when she sees this and understands one day. So grateful.” Maseko’s epic Time Square features comes as she continues to be a success in the culinary world. In September last year, the renowned chef brought the flavours of South Africa to a global audience, with her “Taste of SA” pop-up event.

“Words cannot describe how incredible it was to host my pop-up, Taste of SA, in NYC. We were nestled at a cute venue in Little Italy and served South African food under the New York City skyline. “It was an absolute honour to have the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Sawyer Spielberg, Corey B, and more chefs and colleagues at the event experiencing my heritage and culture through food, wine, and flavour,” Maseko wrote on Instagram at the time. Her other recent achievements include hosting the BBC Lifestyle show, “Homegrown Tastes South Africa” and launching a cookbook.

Maseko is also the recipient of the 2020 Luxe Restaurant Awards' Culinary Icon Award and she launched her own catering company in April last year. Following her Times Square feature, fellow South African celebrities commented on Maseko’s post. Lerato Kganyago wrote, “This is HUGE ❤️❤️,” on Instagram.