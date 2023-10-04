LOOK: Lorna Maseko serves up a ‘Taste of SA’ under New York City skyline

Celebrity chef and media personality Lorna Maseko recently represented South Africa and South African cooking in New York to a global audience with her “Taste of SA” pop-up event. Taking to Instagram, she noted that words cannot describe how incredible it was.

“Words cannot describe how incredible it was to host my pop-up, Taste of SA, in NYC. We were nestled at a cute venue in Little Italy and served South African food under the New York City skyline. “It was an absolute honour to have the likes of Jesse Eisenberg, Sawyer Spielberg, Corey B, and more chefs and colleagues at the event experiencing my heritage and culture through food, wine, and flavour,” wrote Maseko. In the lengthy post she also thanked Brand South Africa and Kara-Tara Wines for helping to bring South African cuisine stateside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) Her comment section was filled with South Africans glimmering with pride. Khobotlo Nhlanhla wrote: “I really enjoyed the amagwinya opening course. Felt like I was home. Thank you, Lorna for the lovely afternoon in NYC.” Nunu Ntshingila wrote: “Amazing Lorna, congratulations. Let me know if you are hosting again, I am in New York and would love to join.”

“This is wonderful, Lorns! Well done,” wrote Pearl Modiadie. Maseko’s love for food and drive to explore new horizons led her to culinary school and, ultimately, a successful career as a chef. Notably, she has received two Gourmand World Cookbook Awards for her exceptional culinary creations. With a drive to explore, Maseko’s first pop-up restaurant was in Los Angeles, California, in June.