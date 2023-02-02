With Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in SA, you can still elevate your dishes with these other noteworthy dressings

On Wednesday we reported on how South Africans were left saddened after hearing news that Hellmann’s mayonnaise will be discontinued. The brand said they made the decision to discontinue production in SA due to high inflationary import costs.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years (heart emoji),” it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hellmann's Mayonnaise (@hellmannsza) Scrolling through social media to read what people had to say about the discontinuation of this product, most were not ready for this devastating news as they still loved the mayonnaise. If you are a fan of good dressing, you can still try out these brands. These also offer creaminess and can be used on sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, and french fries. They also form the base for various other sauces.

Spur salad and french fry dressing Spur salad and french fry dressing. Picture: Spur Better known to South African diners simply as 'pink sauce', this salad and french fry dressing is a firm South African favourite. This much-loved condiment is creamy, tangy, and great on fries, salads, sandwiches, quiches, and pasta. It is also suitable for OVO-vegetarians (a type of vegetarianism that allows for the consumption of eggs but not dairy products) and contains no added MSG. Nola mayonnaise

Nola mayonnaise. Picture: RCL Foods Nola mayonnaise is a much-loved and widely recognised brand in homes across South Africa. This condiment will add inspiration to your meal and snack times. It is high-quality, real mayonnaise made with the freshest ingredients. Their key differentiator is the creamy texture and versatility, not only in their packs but also in their mayonnaise's flavour profile. It is the perfect base for being creative in the kitchen. Ina Paarman blue cheese salad dressing Ina Paarman’s blue cheese salad dressing. Picture: Ina Paarman This is a rich and smooth dressing made with full flavoured blue vein cheese. Its distinctly creamy texture is sure to delight those who crave the full flavour of blue vein cheese. Founders Graham and Ina Paarman are passionate about quality and fresh ingredients.

