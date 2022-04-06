With the fuel price increasing, why don’t you get your groceries delivered? Here are 6 options to try

South Africans have taken to social media to complain about the increase in petrol, paraffin, and diesel prices, which took effect today, April 6. Some motorists said they would cut down on their driving, while others expressed disappointment that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not discuss the price hike during his address to the nation on Monday evening.

Despite the reduction in levies meant to give South Africans some reprieve from spiralling fuel prices, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe announced on Monday that fuel prices are still set to see an increase. That said, with the fuel price increasing - why don’t you get your groceries delivered to your door? Grocery delivery has now become popular in many parts of the country because of its convenience. Besides the fuel price increase, it also means you do not have to wait in line, and you do not have to deal with carrying your groceries home yourself. When deciding which app to use, consider whether they deliver to your area, the cost and speed of delivery and whether they deliver the food you desire.

If you don’t know which food delivery apps are available to deliver your food, here are some of the best food delivery services available in SA. Daily Dish Daily Dish solves the daily "what's for dinner?" dilemma. They deliver recipes and fresh pre-measured ingredients for three to four meals a week for one, two, or four people. They source only the freshest ingredients from their trusted suppliers and local farmers.

What also makes Daily Dish one of the best services is that there are no contracts with them. You can when you want to, for as long as you want to. They know you want to eat delicious, freshly prepared food every day. When you don't have the time to shop or pick a menu, they would love to take care of it for you. Visit: www.dailydish.co.za

One Cart According to its website, the company's main mission is to be South Africa’s most trusted and respected fast-moving consumer goods marketplace and logistics platform. OneCart partners with malls and their retailers to ensure that they provide this convenience and flexibility without an added price burden to the consumer. Visit: www.onecart.co.za

Quench Quench started as an alcohol delivery app and has adapted and amended its business strategy to now include same-day delivery of groceries from Woolworths and Dis-Chem to customers in major centres across South Africa. They have re-engineered their app from alcohol to a grocery delivery service and have seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users since the launch of the new service. They bring groceries, liquor, restaurants, bakeries, and eateries directly to the homes of the consumer.

Visit: www.quench.mobi Yuppiechef From quality pasta, olive oils, nut butter, flours, spices, and other pantry staples, along with a range of eco-conscious cleaning products, Yuppiechef has been stocking its customers' pantries for years.

You can order essential food and cleaning products from them, to be delivered as swiftly as usual. They also stock a curated range of wines, local and international craft beers, and unique spirits - from craft gin to tequila. Visit: www.yuppiechef.com UCOOK

Making dinner better since 2014, UCOOK came about when two friends, David Torr and Chris Verster-Cohen, wanted to find a more convenient way to help people make dinner. Within two years, the service took the country by storm as SA’s favourite meal-kit delivery company. But that was just the beginning. Now, the service is all about bringing even more convenient solutions straight to your door, with new offerings like ready-made, flash-frozen craft meals, baby food, and wine is just one click away.

Visit: www.ucook.co.za Sixty60 Sixty60 is Checkers' exclusive on-demand one-hour grocery delivery service. With Sixty60, consumers can shop for their food and grocery needs from the comfort of their home or office, saving them time by having it delivered to their preferred address.