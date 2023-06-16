Woman ‘discreetly’ tells her sister’s wedding guests to be ‘wary’ of the food because it’s leftovers from her wedding 8 months ago

A woman claims she was “horrified” to learn that the buffet at the wedding of her sister included leftovers from her own wedding reception, which had taken place about eight months earlier. In a recent post shared to the popular Reddit forum, “Am I The A**hole?”, a user who goes by the name u/Tasty-Watercress-190, started off by discussing her wedding to her husband, which took place eight months ago. She noted that since there was a lot of leftover food, she had initially planned on donating it until her mother stepped in.

“We had a BIG wedding with lots of food and drinks and people. I knew we would likely have leftovers, so had arranged for them to be donated to the soup kitchen we sometimes work with,” she wrote. “However, my mom went behind my back and took most of it with her. I didn’t really know what happened to the food. Until now.” While she described the ceremony as “beautiful,” she went on to confess that she did notice something “odd” about the buffet.

“The food looked eerily familiar,” she wrote. “Like, identical to what I had for my wedding except for a little more dried out and sad.” She noted that when she asked her mom about the food, the parent revealed that the food was from her earlier wedding. “She happily told me she ‘saved a fortune’ by unfreezing the food from my wedding to serve to the guests now,” the woman wrote. “I was horrified and immediately voiced my concerns about safety. She got upset and said I was acting like a snob and should be happy the food wasn’t going to waste. I argued that it was never going to be wasted, but she wouldn’t hear it.”

Although she did not want to make a scene on her sister’s big day, she was worried about people becoming ill, so she “snuck off” to inform her sister exactly what their mom had done. “She was horribly embarrassed – mentioned that mom said something about saving money but didn't question it because she didn't want to foot the bill as I had. She told me not to eat the food and thanked me for the warning.” The rest of the evening went well, but after that point, she and her husband began “discretely” warning some guests to be “wary” of the buffet.

AITA For telling people not to eat the food at my sister's wedding?

by u/Tasty-Watercress-190 in AmItheAsshole The post left many Reddit users disgusted. One user commented: “Oh my god. It’s not that it was stored frozen for eight months, it’s that it sat on a buffet table for God knows how long at your wedding, then in your mother’s car, before it was frozen. This is not only tacky but super dangerous.” Another user commented: “Yeah, that’s a no from me and I’m not a germaphobe. I’ve pushed the limits a few times, but just for myself and never anyone else. Even frozen things have a shelf life.