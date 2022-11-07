World's best cheese for 2022 has officially been revealed

A Gruyere from Switzerland was named the 2022 World Champion Cheese for the second consecutive time, and third time overall. The cheese called Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland, for Gourmino AG, according to the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) which hosts the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest.

The 34th edition of the World Cheese Awards took place on November 2 and saw 4,434 entries of the most diverse cheese varieties from forty-two countries, the organisers of the awards said. As reported by CNN, judges described the Le Gruyere AOP as a “really refined, hand-crafted cheese” that melts on the tongue and has notes of herbs, fruits, and leather. “A cheese with a lot of taste and bouquet.” It is slightly crumbly and made from raw cow’s milk. The second place was bagged by the Gorgonzola Dolce DOP made by De’ Magi in Italy, while the third place was taken by Alde Fryske, which is made by Dutch cheesemakers De Fryske. "What a final. To crown Le Gruyère AOP as this year's World Champion Cheese is so well deserved," John Farrand, the managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, which organises the World Cheese Awards, said in a statement.

"The judges in the room today, our cheese experts from all over the world, were clearly blown away by the quality of the cheese and dedication shown by the cheesemakers." While Gruyère is a perfect snacking cheese to enjoy on its own, it's also a great melting cheese and is often favoured by chefs as a fondue base or to top off a crock of French onion soup.