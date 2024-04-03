Free things to do in Cape Town on your Birthday

Lethiwe Nhlangothi Your birthday is coming up and you’re probably wondering what to do on your special day. Well, Cape Town has a variety of places to experience and goodies to get yourself without breaking the bank during your birthday month.

Two Oceans Aquarium Experience what it's like under the sea by familiarising yourself with sea creatures ranging from jellyfish, penguins, sharks, and more at the Two Oceans Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront. This birthday offer is valid on the day of your birthday, or up to six days after your birthday. Simply show a valid ID and your day of exploration begins. The offer is available to South African citizens only.

Penguin enclosure at the Two Oceans Aquarium at V&A Waterfront. Picture: Lethiwe Nhlangothi Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Experience breathtaking views on the aerial cable car while making your way up to Table Mountain during your birthday month. All that is required is a valid South African ID, driving licence or birth certificate on arrival at the Cableway. You can collect and redeem your free ticket on any day of your birthday month. This offer is available to South Africans only.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. Picture: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa Engage in various art exhibitions at Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa). Make this one of your birthday stops and experience some of Africa’s art exhibitions. Admission is generally R250, but if it’s your birthday month, admission is free on any day during your birthday month. On arrival, present your South African ID or African passport. The Zeitz Mocaa building. Picture: Zeitz Mocaa Sky-Hi Ride at Hotel Sky

If you enjoy an adrenaline rush, you will enjoy this freebie. Conquer your fear of heights on this gravity-defying experience. The ride reaches 100 km per hour and descends from great heights. What's better than living in the moment? Reliving it. The ride lets you get a video of yourself for R50. Tickets are free on your birthday or your birthday month. To claim your free ticket, book online and use your ID number as verification. The Sky-Hi Ride on the 28th floor at Hotel Sky. Picture: Sky-Hi Ride Mugg & Bean No birthday is complete without cake. Receive a complimentary slice of cake and coffee on your birthday at any Mugg & Bean branch. Claim this free birthday combo by downloading their loyalty app. You need to register on the app to receive reward points to use for this free treat.

Mugg & Bean cake and coffee. Picture: Mugg & Bean Free treat at Dolce Bakery Pop by on your birthday and get yourself a free sweet treat of your choice at this hidden gem in Observatory. Simply bring proof of your birthday and then indulge yourself. Free movie ticket at Ster-Kinekor

If movies are your thing, then head over to Ster-Kinekor for a free movie ticket on your birthday upon presentation of your ID. The ticket is valid for movies that have been up for a week or older and you have seven days to redeem the ticket from your birthday. To claim this freebie, simply sign up to join the SK (Ster-Kinekor) Club and enjoy. Krispy Kreme Give yourself the ultimate treat this year and pass by any one the Krispy Kreme branches to indulge in two dozen doughnuts. Buy a dozen doughnuts and get another dozen original glazed ones for free by simply downloading the Krispy Kreme app at least 48 hours before your birthday and redeem your birthday special.

A dozen original glazed donuts. Picture: Krispy Kreme Race against the clock at HintHunt So, you want something a little more challenging on your birthday? HintHunt has the perfect challenge for you. Race against time with friends or family and try to escape different scenarios such as a shipwreck or old hotel, and more. You can do this for free on your birthday by simply booking for four or more people. Bookings need to be made in person and proof of birthday needs to be presented.

Free meal voucher at Spur Treat your child to a free meal from Spur on their birthday. To claim this reward, add your child to the Spur Family Club app and they can enjoy some amazing rewards such as a free kids' meal and ice cream on their birthday. Spur kids’ meal. Picture: Spur Steak Ranches Fun and games at the Freedom Adventure Park

This indoor play park is perfect for children’s birthday parties, as it offers play for children aged two to 13-years-old, while parents can enjoy a meal at the in-house restaurant. Children play for free on the day of their birthday with valid identification. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, two kids play for free when an adult orders a main meal. This play park is available in Tokai and inside the Canal Walk shopping mall.

Sunset picnic on Chapman’s Peak Drive Chapman's Peak Drive has the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Constantia Berg mountains on the other side, making it a picnicker's paradise. Bring a picnic basket and stop at one of the picnic sites. Add the opportunity to share your picnic with friends or family and it's a recipe for a peaceful birthday. The Chapman's Peak Day Pass (or Picnic Voucher) allows the public to use part of Chapman's Peak Drive for free. You can use this voucher to access picnic areas, viewing spots and mountain trails.

Chapman’s Peak Drive. Picture: Chapman’s Peak Drive Hop on-board the City Sightseeing Red Bus The little ones can explore the Mother City for free by becoming members of the City Sightseeing Kids’ Club. Once they have become a member, they can bring along a friend younger than 15-years-old. Children also receive a fun activity pack to keep them busy. Registrations need to be made a minimum of two weeks prior to the child’s birthday to qualify for the free vouchers that are valid for four weeks (one week before their birthday and three weeks after their birthday).