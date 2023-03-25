4 different types of non-hormonal methods of contraception

Sperm cannot enter the uterus while using birth control methods that act as barriers. According to a study by Medical News Today, these techniques should be applied correctly each time sex is had because they are only used during sexual activity.

Some barrier techniques are available over the counter, while others require a doctor's prescription. Comparing barrier methods to hormonal birth control methods, less negative effects are present. Diaphragm The silicone diaphragm is a tiny, pliable cup. The diaphragm is inserted into the vagina to cover the cervix. Before placing the diaphragm, spermicide must be applied to it and around its borders.

The diaphragm is 94% effective if worn appropriately every time, according to the Planned Parenthood Association of South Africa (PPASA), a non-profit organisation that specialises in sexual health care in South Africa. Yet, according to PPASA's research, the actual accuracy rate is roughly 88%, meaning that 12 out of every 100 women will still become pregnant using the diaphragm. Diaphragms should be used in conjunction with spermicide and left in place for six hours following sex, but no more than twenty-four hours. Dr Christo Benecke, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, advises that if someone has intercourse during the following 24 hours, they should reapply spermicide and wait another 6 hours before removing the diaphragm.

Most diaphragms are fitted and prescribed by a doctor, but they start working right away. Reusable items can be used by a person for up to two years. He continues: ‘’If placed properly, neither partner should feel it during intercourse.

Most frequently, a medical practitioner will recommend and fit a diaphragm. Yet, there are also universally fitting one-size diaphragms available. Dr Benecke emphasises that diaphragms cannot be used by people during their periods and do not offer protection against sexually transmitted infections (STDs). Spermicides

Before sexual activity, spermicides are injected into the vagina to prevent sperm from reaching the uterus. They come as suppositories, gels, and creams. Marie Stopes South Africa, the largest non-profit supplier of reproductive and sexual health services in the nation, estimates that the failure rate of spermicides is 21% when used as directed. But, when combined with additional techniques like the diaphragm or cervical cap, effectiveness rises. This approach is simple, affordable, and doesn't need a prescription. Some individuals may have negative consequences like rashes and allergic reactions.

Condoms for both sexes The National Contraception Clinical Guidelines, developed by the National Department of Health, state that the male latex condom is the best method of preventing STDs. By preventing semen from accessing the vagina, it is also successful in preventing conception. The data mentioned above indicates that condoms are 98% efficient at preventing pregnancy when used correctly. Contrary to popular belief, condoms are only 85% effective, which means that 15 out of every 100 people could become pregnant.

The male condom is secure and easy to use. Also, it is readily available, affordable, and does not need a prescription. People must wear condoms every time they have sex since they are less effective than some other types of birth control. Some people feel condoms make sex less enjoyable by reducing sensation or necessitating additional lubricant, while some people are allergic to latex. According to studies cited by Healthline, users should use a water-soluble or silicone lubricant while wearing condoms because oil-based lubricants can cause the breakdown of latex condoms.

The female condom has rings on each side to keep it in place. It is a sturdy, thin protective covering. It can guard against STDs and pregnancy. The female condom is non-hormonal, easily obtained without a prescription, and reasonably priced. The female condom can be used up to 6 hours before intercourse, it can be used by people who are allergic to latex, and it can be used with lubricants, according to Dr Benecke.

Unfortunately, female condoms typically cost twice as much as male condoms. The outer rings of the female condom may itch, and many individuals feel it lessens feeling. The sponge The sponge includes spermicide and is constructed of plastic foam. It features a nylon loop for simple removal after sexual activity, and a person inserts it into their vagina before engaging in it. It is accessible without a prescription at the majority of pharmacies nationwide.

The sponge stops sperm from entering the cervix by covering it, preventing conception. Furthermore, spermicide is released, immobilising sperm. The birth control sponge is least effective, according to PPASA, among women who have already given birth. The failure rate in women who have never become pregnant is 9% when used appropriately every time and 12% when used frequently. The failure rate for women who have previously given birth is 20% with accurate use and 24% with regular use. The sponge should not be left in the vagina for longer than 30 hours in total due to the increased risk of yeast infection and toxic shock syndrome. Dr Benecke cautions that common adverse effects include vaginal dryness and allergic reactions.